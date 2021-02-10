Wisconsin’s first community-based vaccine clinic will be at Blackhawk Tech

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Blackhawk Technical College has been selected as the state’s first community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The Dept. of Health Services had previously announced that the new clinic would be in Rock Co., however at that time it did not say where it would be.

Gov. Tony Evers was on hand Wednesday morning for the announcement and to take a tour of the facility. Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Karen Schmitt and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare senior operations manager Dan Beck were also on hand for the event.

The state is teaming with AMI for the clinic and together they plan to open between six and ten of them across the state.

The new clinic is scheduled to open on Monday, February 16, and will be able to deliver vaccinations to as many as 250 people per day, health officials said. They are hoping to get that number up to 1,000 per day, but noted doing so would require an increase in the amount of the coronavirus vaccine that Wisconsin receives.

