World’s second-oldest person survives COVID-19 at age 116

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARIS (AP) — A 116-year-old French nun who is believed to be the world’s second-oldest person has survived COVID-19.

French media reported Tuesday that Sister André tested positive for the coronavirus in mid-January in France’s southern city of Toulon.

But just three weeks later, she has recovered and is healthy enough to look forward to her 117th birthday on Thursday.

She told French newspaper Var-Matin, “I didn’t even realize I had it.” Once doctors declared the nun no longer infected, she was allowed to attend Mass.

The Gerontology Research Group lists Lucile Randon, which is Sister André's birth name, as the second-oldest known living person in the world.

