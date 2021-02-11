Advertisement

Brewers release full 2021 regular season schedule

(WSAW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Brewers released their full 2021 regular season schedule on Thursday, which will kick off on April 1.

The Brewers will take on the Minnesota Twins at 1:10 p.m. April 1, marking the opening as the first interleague match up in franchise history.

The team noted that this will be the third time the Brewers open the season against the Twins, including in 1992 and 1971.

Sixteen of the Brewers’s 26 games in September will be played from home at American Family Field.

The Brewers will also face the American League Central in Interleague play, including a home series against Detroit from May 31-June 1 and Kansas City form July 20-21.

