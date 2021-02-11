Brewers release full 2021 regular season schedule

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Brewers released their full 2021 regular season schedule on Thursday, which will kick off on April 1.

The Brewers will take on the Minnesota Twins at 1:10 p.m. April 1, marking the opening as the first interleague match up in franchise history.

The team noted that this will be the third time the Brewers open the season against the Twins, including in 1992 and 1971.

Sixteen of the Brewers’s 26 games in September will be played from home at American Family Field.

The Brewers will also face the American League Central in Interleague play, including a home series against Detroit from May 31-June 1 and Kansas City form July 20-21.

Opening Day is 49 days away... We just updated our 2021 schedule with game times – so start planning for baseball season!

https://t.co/PXeWFzumqT pic.twitter.com/PZnFu90vdJ — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) February 11, 2021

