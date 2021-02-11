Brutal Cold Continues; Tracking Light Snow Thursday into Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds mixed with only a little bit of sunshine early Thursday. Clouds continued to overspread southern Wisconsin ahead of afternoon/evening snow flurries. Thursday highs remain in the single digits with wind chills several degrees below-zero.

A shortwave disturbance is moving across the Great Lakes. Light snow flurries have shown up on radar across portions of Iowa and will make their way into Wisconsin Thursday evening. Dry air will initially limit the snowfall potential, but the atmosphere will become more saturated as more snow moves in. Flurries will be light and dry - delivering around an inch of snow through Friday afternoon.

The weekend starts out cold - with lows several degrees below-zero. Wind chills will be even more severe. Clouds give way to partial sunshine Saturday afternoon. Highs drop to near-zero on Sunday followed by the coldest morning on Monday -- lows could dive to around -15°F.

The severe cold shows signs of letting up by mid-late next week. However, temperatures will remain far below-normal. Another chance of snow flurries arrives on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.