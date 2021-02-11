Columbus woman accused of murder-for-hire scheme formally indicted

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Columbus woman accused of a murder-for-hire scheme will appear in court next week for her arraignment hearing after being formally indicted Wednesday.

On Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of Kelly Harper on a single charge of using the internet to hire someone to commit murder. If convicted, the 37-year-old Harper could receive up to 10 years in prison. Harper was arrested Friday, Feb. 5.

The criminal complaint alleges that Harper gave a description of the intended victim, details about the victim’s vehicle, where they worked and their cell phone number.

Journalists who were investigating a murder-for-hire site reportedly were able to warn the victim of the scheme and then reported it in January to the FBI and Sun Prairie Police Department, according to court documents. (Disclosure: NBC15 News was not involved in this investigation)

She will appear in court at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18 for her arraignment hearing.

