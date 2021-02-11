Deadly chimpanzee disease not expected to ‘be the next pandemic’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A University of Wisconsin- Madison professor’s study on a deadly disease found in chimpanzees is causing concern, but he does not currently believe it will affect humans.

The deadly bacteria, linked to epizootic neurologic and gastroenteric syndrome or ENGS, was found to have a 100% fatality rate in chimpanzees.

The professor noted that while disease transmission between humans and chimpanzees is not new, the probability of it transmitting to humans is rare.

“We don’t expect this to be the next pandemic,” Goldberg said. “This is a different kind of infectious agent. It’s an environmentally transmitted bacterium, not a respiratory virus that creates a universal of differences right there.”

Goldberg also said that while new bacterium are discovered everyday, to find one this lethal is rare.

