Gov. Evers declares energy emergency to ensure proper heating for Wisconsinites

(WKYT)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the brutally-cold temperatures, snow and ice storms in Wisconsin recently, Gov. Tony Evers declared an energy emergency Thursday in to guarantee that Wisconsinites have access to fuel for proper heating.

Gov. Evers noted that the cold temperatures have limited the deliveries of petroleum and propane products in Wisconsin. The governor signed Executive Order #108 to provide a 30-day waiver for these supplies to get caught up with rail traffic that has slowed down by 50% in the state.

This order will allow for a quicker and more efficient delivery of these products across the Badger State, which Gov. Evers explained will keep Wisconsinites safe as winter continues.

“The health, welfare, and safety of our neighbors depend on access to fuel for home heating, especially at a time when so many of us are avoiding travel and social gatherings because of the pandemic,” said Gov. Evers.

Around 250,000 Wisconsin residents depend on propane for home heating, according to the governor’s office, but the demand of these products has increased dramatically due to the winter weather. The Public Service Commission’s Office of Energy Innovation also reports that multiple petroleum terminals across the state have reported limited product supplies for distribution.

