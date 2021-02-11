Advertisement

House fire near Fort Atkinson shuts down Highway 12

The fire broke out early Thursday morning
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:07 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Fort Atkinson, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple crews are battling a house fire on Highway 12 near Fort Atkinson.

Authorities say that both directions of Highway 12 at Star School Road are currently closed as of 5 a.m.

There is no word of any injuries at this time. NBC15 has a crew on the way to the scene.

Stay with nbc15.com for updates.

