Madison based start-up was recently featured on NBC News for it’s potential political impact

A Madison based startup was recently featured on NBC News for its potential political impact.

Goods Unite Us opened shop in 2017 to give consumers information on which political candidates or political action committees their favorite companies are giving to. This information is publicly available through the Federal Election Commission.

“The idea is that we are trying to shed a little bit of light on corporate money in politics as a way to, kind of, protect the democratic process and the system by protecting your vote a little bit so your vote doesn’t get undermined by your money when your money goes out into the economy or investments”, says founder and CEO, Abigail Wuest.

Wuest founded the company with her husband.

Originally, they looked to create a site where consumers would be able to purchase items that align with their political leanings right on the site. “We pretty quickly pivoted and turned it into an app once we realized that really what people wanted is they wanted the information. They wanted to be empowered so that they knew what companies were doing what with their money so they could make their decisions based on that”, says Wuest.

The app allows consumers to search different companies and look up the percentage of political donations to each party as well as the leanings of each company’s donations.

A non-partisan app, Wuest says that there is about a 50/50 split of Republican and Democrat usage of the app.

Wuest says, “From our perspective, it doesn’t matter to us what your politics are, you should be able to protect your vote from being deluded and you should be able to make purchasing decisions and engage with the corporate world in a way that aligns with your politics.”

Asked whether or not Wuest thinks that this will contribute to greater polarization, she responds, “We get this question a lot, this idea of is this more polarizing. My answer is in the long run I don’t think it is polarizing.”

Wuest believes that long term, the greater transparency will lead to less polarization. She emphasized the goal is accountability and transparency.

