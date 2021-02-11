Madison schools featured in national COVID-19 testing report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The school-based COVID-19 testing program at One City Schools in Madison was included in a national study to convey the effectiveness of testing in an education setting.

The RAND Corporation fully profiled ten school-based testing programs across the U.S. for the report to examine how these testing programs vary and how each school has worked with facilitating organizations to support the program roll-out, according to a news release.

The “COVID 19 Testing in K-12 Schools: Insights from Early Adopters” report by the RAND Corporation found that despite the lack of a comprehensive K-12 testing strategy, testing can still be implemented effectively into COVID-19 response plans.

One City Schools used a saliva testing program that was first established as part of a five-week pilot research study through University of Wisconsin- Madison. One City took over the program in December of 2020.

The non-profit explained that its students and staff are tested twice per week in a pop-up lab in its elementary school.

UW Madison still advises the group on the program and is their partner for PCR testing of the positive test results.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.