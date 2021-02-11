Advertisement

Madison schools featured in national COVID-19 testing report

(AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The school-based COVID-19 testing program at One City Schools in Madison was included in a national study to convey the effectiveness of testing in an education setting.

The RAND Corporation fully profiled ten school-based testing programs across the U.S. for the report to examine how these testing programs vary and how each school has worked with facilitating organizations to support the program roll-out, according to a news release.

The “COVID 19 Testing in K-12 Schools: Insights from Early Adopters” report by the RAND Corporation found that despite the lack of a comprehensive K-12 testing strategy, testing can still be implemented effectively into COVID-19 response plans.

One City Schools used a saliva testing program that was first established as part of a five-week pilot research study through University of Wisconsin- Madison. One City took over the program in December of 2020.

The non-profit explained that its students and staff are tested twice per week in a pop-up lab in its elementary school.

UW Madison still advises the group on the program and is their partner for PCR testing of the positive test results.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
Walgreens offers vaccines to eligible groups in Wisconsin

Latest News

Under the new Dane County emergency order, gyms are allowing more people into their group...
New Dane Co. emergency order gives fitness-focused businesses some relief
Student Dineo Lyle shows "access granted" on the Safer Badger app
UW-Madison requires negative COVID-19 test before entering campus buildings
Gov. Tony Evers speaks after touring the state's first community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic,...
Wisconsin’s first community-based vaccine clinic will be at Blackhawk Tech
First state-run vaccine clinic to open in Janesville
First state-run vaccine clinic to open in Janesville