More than 11% of Wisconsinites have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 11% of the total population in Wisconsin has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to new data released Thursday by the state’s top health agency.

The Department of Health Services updated their COVID-19 vaccine dashboard noting that 646,649 Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of the vaccine. About 3.4%, or 196,991 Wisconsinites, have completed their vaccine series and are fully vaccinated against the virus.

DHS was also able to add in vaccine data per county. So far, nearly 14% of Dane County residents have received at least one dose of the shot and 5% of residents have been completely vaccinated against the virus.

The new information released also conveys vaccines by race, indicating that 10.3% Wisconsinites who identify as white have received at least one dose. In descending order of those who have received at least one dose, 7.3% of people identify as American Indian, 4.9% identify as Asian and 2.9% identify as Black.

The number of women who have been vaccinated for the virus still remains higher than men, with 13.2% of the authorized female population in the state and 8.2% of men having received at least one dose.

In terms of doses per week, it appears that the highest week of doses given out so far was the week of January 31, with 215,462. While this week is not over yet, preliminary data indicates that 83,400 doses were injected as of Thursday.

DHS added that the number of vaccines for Wisconsin residents data visualization shows data only for those who receive the vaccine and live in Wisconsin. However, it also includes those who go out of state to get their shot, such as in Minnesota, Michigan, Illinois and Iowa.

COVID-19 cases continue to roll in

The number of COVID-19 cases reported Thursday breached 1,000, with DHS reporting 1,239 confirmed positive cases of the virus. This is the first time in six days that new daily cases have risen above the 1,000-mark.

The new seven-day rolling average still decreased despite the slight case increase, dipping down to 879 cases. The daily average has not dipped below 900 since Sept. 7, when that number was the exact same.

DHS reported 11 new deaths associated with the virus Thursday, with the seven-day rolling average for deaths also dipping to 21.

The health department reports 52 new hospitalizations Thursday as well, bringing the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized below 500. There are 489 patients currently in Wisconsin hospitals suffering from the virus, 127 of which are in the ICU.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.