Advertisement

MPD recover several guns, stolen cars after redirecting resources

Madison Police Department officers were able to retain several guns.
Madison Police Department officers were able to retain several guns.(Madison Police Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department redirected resources Tuesday in response to a surge in recent stolen cars, resulting in the recovery of multiple weapons and even some of the stolen vehicles.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes noted that this sudden increase in stolen vehicles has spurred robberies involving weapons, car crashes and other reckless driving incidents involving these cars.

Barnes redirected officers to conduct follow-up investigations, provide extra patrol units in neighborhoods and focus on Madison-area store parking lots.

Within eight hours, Barnes noted that officers were able to recover three stolen cars and collect four guns. MPD officers also made five arrests and retained several drugs, according to an incident report.

“This criminal behavior is unacceptable,” said Barnes. “Yesterday I redirected resources to this problem and the dedicated men and women of the Madison Police Department went above and beyond the call of duty.”

Chief Barnes asked residents to continue to lock up their cars and not leave them running unattended.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
Walgreens offers vaccines to eligible groups in Wisconsin

Latest News

Madison based start-up was recently featured on NBC News for it’s potential political impact
A six-page report by Public Health Madison & Dane County outlines local rules and...
Inside the public health guidelines that got MMSD to reopen its doors
Dole Fresh Vegetables recalls salad kit over possible undeclared allergens
Columbus woman accused of murder-for-hire scheme formally indicted