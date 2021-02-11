MPD recover several guns, stolen cars after redirecting resources

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department redirected resources Tuesday in response to a surge in recent stolen cars, resulting in the recovery of multiple weapons and even some of the stolen vehicles.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes noted that this sudden increase in stolen vehicles has spurred robberies involving weapons, car crashes and other reckless driving incidents involving these cars.

Barnes redirected officers to conduct follow-up investigations, provide extra patrol units in neighborhoods and focus on Madison-area store parking lots.

Within eight hours, Barnes noted that officers were able to recover three stolen cars and collect four guns. MPD officers also made five arrests and retained several drugs, according to an incident report.

“This criminal behavior is unacceptable,” said Barnes. “Yesterday I redirected resources to this problem and the dedicated men and women of the Madison Police Department went above and beyond the call of duty.”

Chief Barnes asked residents to continue to lock up their cars and not leave them running unattended.

