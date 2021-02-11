Advertisement

MPD: Woman has purse stolen by alleged teenage suspect in stolen vehicle

.
.(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 67-year-old woman had her purse stolen Wednesday in Madison as she was leaving the gym, by a suspect who she described as a teenager.

The Madison Police Department reports that the woman was leaving the Princeton Club on Watts Road. According to an incident report, she was about to put her backpack and purse into her car when a silver Honda pulled up next to her.

The passenger of the Honda jumped out of the car, took the purse off of her shoulder and took off.

MPD noted that the woman was not hurt. She described the suspect as between 15 and 19 years old, wearing a dark, light-weight jacket and a white shirt on underneath.

The vehicle involved was described as a 2019 silver Honda CRV, which police noted was recently stolen out of Oregon, Wisconsin.

MPD added that there was an unauthorized purchase at a local store before the woman could cancel all of her credit cards.

Madison Police are still investigating this incident. Officers did not give a description of the driver in the suspect vehicle.

