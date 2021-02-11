Name released of Oostburg semi driver killed in Dodge Co. crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the 60-year-old Oostburg man killed Monday morning when the tractor-trailer he was driving collided with an oncoming semi that was beginning to jackknife.

According to the sheriff’s office, Perry Hoitink was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other semi, identified as Wayne Hildebrant, of Watertown, had suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was flown via helicopter to UW Hospital, in Madison, authorities said at the time. They did not provide an update on his condition.

Investigators said Hildebrandt, 73, was heading east on State Hwy. 33, in the Township of Fox Lake, around 10 a.m. when his 1996 Peterbilt, began to jackknife as it approached the Co. Hwy. A intersection and crossed into the westbound lane.

Hoitink’s Mack semi, which was hauling a tanker, struck the side of the Hidebrandt’s semi, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash remains under investigation.

