New Dane Co. emergency order gives fitness-focused businesses some relief

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new emergency order from Public Health Madison & Dane County took effect Wednesday, allowing indoor gatherings of up to 25 people, up to 50 if food and drink are not being served. The change is giving local fitness centers some relief.

“We did open last August, so we were really kind of in the heat of everything,” said Amanda Blair, studio manager at Basecamp Fitness West.

Basecamp Fitness opened its westside location during the pandemic, and they have been navigating changing public health orders every since.

“It’s been tough on I think all small businesses,” Blair said.

In the fall of 2020, they had to temporarily stop group classes. Since mid-December, they have limited classes to 10 people. The new Dane County order increases that limit to 25.

“We’ve chosen not to go that full amount just yet, to slowly increase our capacity,” Blair explained.

Right now, Basecamp is starting with 15 people a class, and continuing to follow other health guidelines like masking and social distancing.

“We do disinfect the bikes, and the studio, the studio floor, in between every session as well,” Blair described.

People also do not share bikes or equipment and wipe down and replace their equipment at the end of each class.

For Nick Wirth, owner of Earthview Yoga on the other side of town, it has been hard to keep up with the changes.

“We were dead in our tracks when we couldn’t have people come in,” Wirth said, adding, “We can maintain social distancing with a lot more than 10 people, we have such a large space.”

Wirth is also moving up to classes of 15 under the new order, but it is only a small comfort.

“We’re still not really viable with the few classes that we have,” Wirth said.

Wirth is looking at increasing the number of classes his studio holds, but for both businesses, the latest order offers a chance to re-connect with their community.

“It’s a very, very powerful in person experience,” Wirth said.

Blair added, “It builds energy, it builds excitement in the studio.”

The new order is in effect until March 10.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.