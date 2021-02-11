No. 21 Wisconsin beats Huskers 61-48 despite cold shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Jonathan Davis scored 10 points and made a couple big baskets to help Wisconsin begin pulling away after halftime and the No. 21 Badgers overcame a poor shooting performance to beat Nebraska 61-48.

The Badgers swept the season series and have won six straight over the Huskers. Nebraska has lost 25 straight against Big Ten opponents.

Wisconsin shot just 32.3%, its second-worst mark of the season, but still managed to hand the Huskers their third straight double-digit loss.

Nebraska got 14 points from Lat Mayen and 12 from Teddy Allen.

