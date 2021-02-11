Advertisement

No. 21 Wisconsin beats Huskers 61-48 despite cold shooting

Wisconsin guard D'Mitrik Trice (0) shoots over Nebraska guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson during the...
Wisconsin guard D'Mitrik Trice (0) shoots over Nebraska guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)(John Peterson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Jonathan Davis scored 10 points and made a couple big baskets to help Wisconsin begin pulling away after halftime and the No. 21 Badgers overcame a poor shooting performance to beat Nebraska 61-48.

The Badgers swept the season series and have won six straight over the Huskers. Nebraska has lost 25 straight against Big Ten opponents.

Wisconsin shot just 32.3%, its second-worst mark of the season, but still managed to hand the Huskers their third straight double-digit loss.

Nebraska got 14 points from Lat Mayen and 12 from Teddy Allen.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
Walgreens offers vaccines to eligible groups in Wisconsin

Latest News

Wisconsin Capitol
Committee approves business tax deductions for PPP loans
Research team finds fatal bacteria in chimpanzees
Deadly chimpanzee disease not expected to ‘be the next pandemic’
Research team finds fatal bacteria in chimpanzees
Research team identifies fatal bacteria in chimps
Madison based start-up was recently featured on NBC News for it’s potential political impact
Madison based start-up was recently featured on NBC News for it’s potential political impact