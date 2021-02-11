Nursing home COVID-19 cases, deaths cut nearly in half since late Dec., report finds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of COVID-19 infections and deaths related to the virus in nursing homes is reportedly declining, according to a new study released Thursday.

AARP notes that the rate of COVID-19 cases per 100 nursing home residents declined by nearly half compared to the previous month.

The organization’s COVID-19 dashboard also indicates that the number of cases dropped from 9.9 per 100 residents in the four-week period that ended Dec. 20 to just 5.1 cases per 100 in the period that ended Jan. 17.

The new rate of nursing home staff also dropped from 10.3 per 100 to 6 in the same period, AARP reports.

Deaths in state nursing homes also dropped by half during those same periods.

AARP explained that they had pleaded with Gov. Tony Evers to protect nursing home residents and staff from COVID-19, as well as prioritizing these communities when it came to vaccinations.

“Today’s nursing home dashboard release is proof positive that combination is working and working in a big way in Wisconsin,” said AARP Wisconsin State Director Sam Wilson.

Wilson added that while the data is promising, now is not the time to “let our guard down.” Staffing shortages still remain a problem, with nearly 40% of centers reporting a shortage.

