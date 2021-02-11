Advertisement

Reedsburg teen accused of setting his own house on fire

A teen was arrested following a fire in Reedsburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
A teen was arrested following a fire in Reedsburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.(WMTV/Jeremy Nichols)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - A Reedsburg teen was arrested in Madison on Thursday morning, accused of setting fire to his own home the previous night.

According to the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office, the 17-year-old started a fire in the basement of the house, along State Hwy. 154, before taking a family member’s car and leaving.

When authorities were alerted to the blaze, they were told everyone had escaped, but there were still pets trapped in the home.

As crews were still battling the blaze, the Sheriff’s Office began trying to track down the suspect. Tipped that he may be heading to Madison, investigators reached out the police department to alert them where he may be going and what he was likely driving.

Officers were able to locate the teen and took him into custody without incident. He has been taken back to the Sauk Co. Law Enforcement Center where he was booked for 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

The teen remains in jail, the Sheriff’s Office said, and additional charges are expected.

