Residents evacuate from Marshall house fire

Burning wooden house close-up(Story Blocks)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL, Wis. (WMTV) - Residents evacuated Wednesday from a residence after a fire started in the garage.

Dane County Dispatch confirmed that the fire happened around 6:20 p.m. on the 600 block of Canal Street.

Marshall Fire Department and Marshall Police Department were both dispatched to the scene.

Dane Co. did not have information on if there were any injuries from the fire, but noted that the residents evacuated immediately upon the fire call.

This is a developing situation and NBC15 will update this story if new details become available.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

