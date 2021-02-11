Advertisement

Rittenhouse, accused of violating bond, going before judge

In this Aug. 26, 2020, photo released by the Antioch Police Department is Kyle Rittenhouse in...
In this Aug. 26, 2020, photo released by the Antioch Police Department is Kyle Rittenhouse in Antioch, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis.(Antioch Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — An Illinois 18-year-old charged with killing two people during street protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer faces a judge Thursday with prosecutors asking that he be re-arrested.

Prosecutors say Kyle Rittenhouse violated conditions of his $2 million bond by failing to inform the court of his current address.

They’ve asked a judge to order his arrest and hike his bond by $200,000. Rittenhouse’s attorneys say threats have forced Rittenhouse into hiding and they offered to give prosecutors his address if it stays under seal.

Prosecutors have refused, saying the public is entitled to know where Rittenhouse is and that the defense hasn’t presented any evidence of an immediate threat.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children

Latest News

Terry Caspersen DOC booking photo from 2019 and Wausau Daily Herald article photo of Caspersen...
State’s longest-serving prisoner is up for parole in July
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State Address in War Memorial Auditorium,...
TN Governor: Transgender athletes will ‘destroy women’s sports’
Highway 12 is shut down as crews battle the fire
No injuries in house fire that shut down Highway 12
Snow accumulation of an inch or two is expected through 8:00am Friday. Most of the snow will...
Very Cold Conditions Expected Through the Weekend