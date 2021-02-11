Very Cold Conditions Expected Through the Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A huge arctic ridge of high pressure will remain in place over the north-central part of the country through the weekend. A series of two disturbances will move through the region over the next several days. Each of these will bring the likelihood of accumulating snow.

A Wind Chill Advisory will remain in effect until 9:00 this morning for much of southern Wisconsin. Wind chills are expected in the -15 to -25 range to start the day. By this afternoon wind chills will return to the 0 to -10 range.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for southern Wisconsin until 9:00 am. (wmtv weather)

Snow will begin either late this afternoon or early this evening and come to an end by around midnight tonight. A second round of snow will begin Friday night and it will continue into Saturday morning. Each will bring accumulation of light, fluffy snow.

Snow accumulation of an inch or two is expected through 8:00am Friday. Most of the snow will come during the evening hours. (wmtv weather)

The coldest day of the weekend will be Sunday. On Valentines Day the high will near zero after a morning low of around -15. Wind chills will be around -30 early in the day Sunday.

