Advertisement

Wisconsin biologist charged with lying about caviar scheme

A New York City caviar bar is offering a fancy take on the traditional American hot dog....
A New York City caviar bar is offering a fancy take on the traditional American hot dog. (Source: Marky's Caviar) (WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ top sturgeon expert with obstructing an investigation into allegations that DNR workers have been funneling sturgeon eggs to processors in exchange for jars of caviar.

Ryan Koenigs was charged in Calumet County on Thursday with a misdemeanor count obstructing a conservation warden.

According to a criminal complaint, Koenigs told a DNR warden and a federal agent in January 2020 that he didn’t know anything about allegations that DNR workers at sturgeon registration stations were telling spearers they wanted eggs for a scientific study but were sending them to processors in exchange for caviar.

Koenigs told the investigators this week that his workers were taking eggs to processors after the research concluded.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children

Latest News

FILE - This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in...
Judge orders gray wold hunting season to open this month
Badger Seal designed by UW engineers
UW Madison research on mask fitters used in new CDC guidance
A teen was arrested following a fire in Reedsburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Reedsburg teen accused of setting his own house on fire
Snow accumulation of an inch or two is expected through 8:00am Friday. Most of the snow will...
Very Cold Conditions Expected Through the Weekend