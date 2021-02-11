Advertisement

Wisconsin “strict protections” for consumers experiencing auto repossession

Auto repossession applications at the lowest they've been in 5 years in Wisconsin, according to...
Auto repossession applications at the lowest they've been in 5 years in Wisconsin, according to DOT data.(Gray TV Investigates)
By Elise Romas
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation (DOT) processed 12,474 auto repossession applications in 2020.

That’s the lowest number they’ve seen over the last five years.

The year 2020 showed the lowest number of applications within the last five years
The year 2020 showed the lowest number of applications within the last five years(Wisconsin DOT)

To get a better understanding of these numbers NBC15 spoke with Attorney Alexander Trueblood. He practices auto repossession law in multiple states, including Wisconsin.

“I can say that generally throughout the US there was a slowdown,” Trueblood said about auto repossession during the pandemic. “Everyone was confused, and lenders wanted to give more time to people to make up their payments, because it’s really not in their best financial interested to pick up a car they’d take a loss on.”

In addition to this, Trueblood said Wisconsin has the strictest Consumer Protection Act in the country when it comes to auto repossession.

“The lender has to give the consumer two weeks advanced notice of a repossession in writing and has to state in that notice the amount that’s past due, and that they intend to repossess the car. The consumer has two weeks to object to a repossession,” Trueblood said.

Under state law, if the lender does not follow these rules, the consumer gets their car and payments back, and they’re loan is waived; it’s almost like getting a free car.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children

Latest News

The grad student said he's been hoping to compete on the show for years.
UW-Madison grad student competes on Jeopardy!
Podcast: The Imagine Neighborhood
Carissa’s Podcast Pick of the Week: The Imagine Neighborhood
A vaccinator prepares to administer a dose at the Alliant Energy Center.
Wis. hospitals navigate vaccine supply scheduling headaches
Podcast: The Imagine Neighborhood
Podcast: The Imagine Neighborhood