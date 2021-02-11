Advertisement

Wisconsin Walgreens to start offering COVID-19 vaccine

178 pharmacies will have to split 17,800 doses to start
A pedestrian walks past a Walgreens drugstore in the west Loop area of downtown Chicago on...
A pedestrian walks past a Walgreens drugstore in the west Loop area of downtown Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2006.(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 200 Walgreens locations across the state will soon start offering coronavirus vaccinations as part of a new federal program that is launching this week.

On Thursday, the Dept. of Health Services explained the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program effort in Wisconsin will begin at 178 Walgreens pharmacies. The agency noted many of the stores are in underserved portions of the state.

“This partnership is another tool to support the great work that local public health is doing in our communities,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement.

Health officials warn the new pharmacy-based initiative will be limited in scope to start because of supply constraints. To begin, the 178 pharmacies will have to split 17,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

The Wisconsin Walgreens will only offer the COVID-19 vaccine to those who qualify under DHS guidelines. The relatively few doses, though, mean not everyone who qualifies may be able to get the vaccine right off the bat.

While more groups are expected to be added at the beginning of March, the vaccine is only approved for:

  • Frontline health care workers;
  • Residents in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities;
  • Police officers, firefighters, and corrections officers;
  • Individuals over 65 years old.

Those who qualify will need to set up an appointment online through the Walgreeens website. A call center is expected to be set up for those who do not have access to the internet, however, according to DHS, is not available at this time.

