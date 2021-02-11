With more snow coming, Madison warns it’s too cold for salt

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The snow has not yet started falling over Madison and city officials are already warning drivers to expect slippery roads when heading home from work Thursday evening and when they wake up on Friday morning.

Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines pointed out that the single-digit – or lower – temperatures mean the roads will be too cold for his department to apply salt. He explained plow trucks will head out when the snow does arrive, and they will begin clearing the normal salt routes.

“You must be cautious on the roads and make good choices,” he said. “Allow for plenty of extra travel time to arrive at your destinations safely.”

Plow drivers are expected to work through the night. According to Romines, because they cannot use salt, his crews will spread sand over the roads. The sand, he notes, will increase traction, but will not melt the snow or ice.

Without the salt, the main roads and residential streets will be snow-covered and slippery. When the traffic picks up and the snow packs down, it will be even slipperier.

“Anticipate your stops and turns so you do not slide,” Romines reminds drivers. “Be slow. Be alert. Be patient.”

With sub-zero lows and single digit highs continue into next week, the streets division warns the roads will remain slick for several more days.

