A Bitterly Cold Weekend Coming Up

More accumulating snow tonight and Saturday
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cold, arctic high pressure will remain in control through the weekend keeping temperatures bitterly cold. High will be in the single digits today, Saturday and Sunday and lows will be dipping well below zero through the same period.

The snow later tonight and Saturday is due to a mid-level disturbance moving through. Forecast models are currently indicating an inch or two of accumulation with most of it coming during the daytime hours Saturday.

An inch or two of snow is expected late tonight and Saturday across most of southern Wisconsin.
An inch or two of snow is expected late tonight and Saturday across most of southern Wisconsin.(wmtv weather)

Bitterly cold temperatures will follow the snow. Highs in many spots on Valentines Day (Sunday), will not reach the zero degree mark. As wind increases behind this weather feature, wind chills will plunge to near, or even colder than 30 degrees below zero.

There does seem to be a little light at the end of the tunnel. By the middle of next week, mid-range models are indicating a warming trend. Highs will still be below average but should at least reach the 20 degree mark beginning Wednesday of next week. First Alert weather days will remain in place through Tuesday of next week.

