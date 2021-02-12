Advertisement

Barnes fined for accepting too much money from a PAC

Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes
Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes’ campaign was fined more than $1,600 for taking too much money from a political action committee, according to a published report.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says records show Barnes’ campaign received a total of $27,652 from the Wisconsin Working Families Party Political Action Committee in 2018. State law limits a candidate for lieutenant governor to $26,000 in donations from a PAC.

Barnes agreed to pay a $1,652 forfeiture to the state Ethics Commission for the excessive amount, described in a July 2020 campaign report as legal fees.

The campaign is also accused of inaccurately describing the fine as a payment for legal fees to the state Elections Commission

