Three more charged in sturgeon caviar investigation

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged three Fond du Lac County residents as part of an investigation into allegations that people around Lake Winnebago have been illegally processing sturgeon eggs into caviar.

Online court records show Shawn Wendt, a bartender at Wendt’s on the Lake restaurant in Van Dyne, was charged Feb. 5 with two misdemeanor counts of illegally selling game fish.

He faces up to a year in jail if convicted of both counts. Mary and Victor Schneider of the city of Fond du Lac were each charged Thursday with the same misdemeanor.

State and federal law prohibit bartering or selling sturgeon eggs.

