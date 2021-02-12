Advertisement

Beloit Baseball officially becomes Miami Marlins affiliate

A rendering of the proposed baseball stadium for the Beloit Snappers (Source: City of Beloit)
A rendering of the proposed baseball stadium for the Beloit Snappers (Source: City of Beloit)(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit Baseball officially became a Miami Marlin’s Advanced-A affiliate Friday after signing a professional development license.

The team’s affiliation with the Marlins will last for 10 years under their new contract, according to a news release.

Team President Jeff Jurgella said their organizations was excited for this new position.

“Forming a long-term relationship with the Marlins is a great move forward for our franchise and for professional baseball in Beloit,” Jurgella said, adding that they are “looking forward to opening a state-of-the-art stadium in downtown Beloit.”

The team was asked to become an affiliate of the Marlins back in December of 2020. Prior to this invitation, Beloit noted that they were an affiliate of the Oakland Athletics from 2013-2020, the Minnesota Twins from 2005-2012, and the Milwaukee Brewers from 1982-2004.

Beloit will be moving up to Advanced-A classification this year after playing at the Class-A level since 1982, they added.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
A teen was arrested following a fire in Reedsburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Reedsburg teen accused of setting his own house on fire

Latest News

Brewers release full 2021 regular season schedule
Wisconsin guard D'Mitrik Trice (0) shoots over Nebraska guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson during the...
No. 21 Wisconsin beats Huskers 61-48 despite cold shooting
Report: Bears hire former Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine
Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate their Super Bowl victory with a boat parade. (Source: Bay News 9...
Buccaneers celebrate Super Bowl win with boat parade