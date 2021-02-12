Beloit Baseball officially becomes Miami Marlins affiliate

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit Baseball officially became a Miami Marlin’s Advanced-A affiliate Friday after signing a professional development license.

The team’s affiliation with the Marlins will last for 10 years under their new contract, according to a news release.

Team President Jeff Jurgella said their organizations was excited for this new position.

“Forming a long-term relationship with the Marlins is a great move forward for our franchise and for professional baseball in Beloit,” Jurgella said, adding that they are “looking forward to opening a state-of-the-art stadium in downtown Beloit.”

The team was asked to become an affiliate of the Marlins back in December of 2020. Prior to this invitation, Beloit noted that they were an affiliate of the Oakland Athletics from 2013-2020, the Minnesota Twins from 2005-2012, and the Milwaukee Brewers from 1982-2004.

Beloit will be moving up to Advanced-A classification this year after playing at the Class-A level since 1982, they added.

