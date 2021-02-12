Beloit, Janesville declare snow, winter weather emergencies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With snow expected to move into southern Wisconsin early Saturday morning, cities in southwestern Wisconsin are beginning to prepare and declare snow emergencies Friday.

The declarations are typically designed to allow communities to plow their streets more easily and will either ask drivers to park on a certain side of the street or not to park on the street at all.

NBC15 will continue to update this list as more cities issue warnings about the weather and declare emergencies.

BELOIT

The City of Beloit has declared a snow emergency that is set to begin Friday night.

The snow emergency is set to go into effect at 8 p.m. and run through 8 p.m. the following night. During that time, drivers are barred from parking or stopping on city streets.

“Beloit snow removal crew members rely on local residents to move the vehicles so they can clear snow from all streets during bigger snow events,” Beloit public works director Laura Pigatti Williamson says.

Residents are asked to park in their driveway or to find an approved off-site parking lot. A map of designated snow emergency areas is available here.

“Our plow drivers work all day and all night to keep our community’s roads safe for travel – please help them out by moving your vehicle during the snow emergency,” Williamson added.

The city also asks ever to remove trash and recycling carts from the street.

JANESVILLE

The City of Janesville declared a winter weather emergency that will begin on Saturday morning.

The winter weather emergency will go into effect at 6 a.m. and last until the plows have completely removed snow from curb to curb.

Motorists should park in their driveways or garage, but there is also a full list of designated winter weather emergency parking lots available on the City’s website.

The City also noted that due to the cold temperatures, road salt will not be as effective in melting the snow. Drivers should plan accordingly if they are heading out on the road and take their time to get to their destination.

Fines for those who do park on the street during this emergency are set at $50, the City added.

