Berg to stand trial in killing of Blue Mound man

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect in the killing of a Blue Mounds man more than a year ago will stand trial in his death.

On Friday, a Dane Co. court ruled Riley Berg was competent to stand trial on charges of first-degree homicide and use of a dangerous weapon. A preliminary hearing for the 22-year-old was set for April 15, court records show.

Berg is accused of killing Nicholas Day, while the Day was jogging along Co. Highway JG in January 2020. At the time, Sheriff David Mahoney described his killing as a “cold and calculated act.”

Following his arrest, Berg initially pleaded not guilty to killing Day, however a court determined in April that he was not competent to stand trial. He was again found not competent in a similar hearing in November.

