Brutally Cold Weekend; Tracking another round of snow Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Roads became a mess following Thursday night’s snowfall. Most places picked up 1-3″ of snowfall. Another round is likely on Saturday thanks to a mid-level disturbance & placement of the jet stream. Brutal cold makes another swing at southern Wisconsin this weekend -- dragging wind chills to dangerous levels.

Clouds overspread much of Wisconsin Friday afternoon. Some sunshine filtered in early on in the day, but the clouds will remain in place throughout the day. Highs only make it into the single digits while wind chills stay in the double-digit below-zero range.

Another round of light snow moves in tonight/early tomorrow morning. Most of southern Wisconsin could pick up 1-2" of snow. Some places farther east of Madison could see slightly higher amounts. (WMTV)

Snow begins late tonight and continues into Saturday morning. Another 1-3″ of snow is possible - with higher totals farther east of Madison. Road conditions will once again deteriorate overnight. Snow wraps up Saturday afternoon & should completely clear the area by evening.

Temperatures remain well below-zero for this weekend. Wind Chills could once again return to dangerous levels. (WMTV)

After the snow, brutal cold moves in. Temperatures plummet into the -10°F to -20°F range on Sunday & Monday mornings. Wind chills will likely approach -30°F in many spots. However, temperatures rebound towards the middle of next week. Another chance for snow may arrive late Monday into Tuesday as a system passes by to our south. Totals remain low at this point. Highs are expected to into the teens mid-next week. Although well below-normal, at least rock salt will start working again!

