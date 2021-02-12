Candidates, groups spent record $54m on legislative races
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Candidates and special interest groups spent a record $54 million on Wisconsin’s 2020 legislative races.
Government watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign released a report Thursday that found candidates and outside groups spent $53.9 million, shattering the previous record of $35.8 million set in the 2018 elections. Democrats and groups supporting them spent nearly $30 million.
Republicans and groups allied with them spent more than $24.2 million.
The candidates and the four legislative campaign committees spent a combined $44 million.
