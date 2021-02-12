Advertisement

Coalition aims to improve emergency detention methods

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A coalition of law enforcement, hospitals and other officials released recommendations Thursday to reform the state’s emergency detention process and increase access to behavioral health services.

The group believes that by diverting a large share of these cases away from being taken into custody and instead providing early access to health care, it will provide a better outcome for each person.

According to Attorney General Josh Kaul, the coalition is hopeful that these recommendations will provide a more holistic approach and road map going forward.

“We can transform this system to lead to a better outcome for people with mental health crisis,” Kaul said. “Reduce strain on our system and ultimately make sure our tax dollars are spent more efficiently and more impactfully.”

The group is also advocating for changes to improve the process of emergency detention, which includes local care and a new template for the medical clearance process.

If someone does need inpatient treatment while having a crisis, the DOJ noted that their goal is to improve the process and capacity for these situations. The coalition aims to increase the public’s awareness in order to make it easier for people to navigate through this tough process.

