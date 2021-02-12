Advertisement

Coronavirus takes its toll on state transportation fund

A federal package passed in December could provide relief for the fund.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report says the coronavirus has taken its toll on Wisconsin’s transportation fund, the state’s primary source for road and infrastructure projects.

The nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum reported the top two revenue sources for the fund, fuel taxes and vehicle registration fees, fell short of projections by more than $116 million in fiscal year 2020.

Travel plans changed last year for many Wisconsinites who opted to stay at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A federal package passed in December could provide relief for the fund.

The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials estimates the package will provide Wisconsin with about $188 million in transportation funding.

