Advertisement

DHS receives grant to plan system for direct access to mental health resources

The number is not operational yet, but is expected before 2022
The number is not operational yet, but is expected before 2022(WDTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $171,000 grant will help Wisconsin officials make a plan for how to give residents direct access to trained counselors, suicide prevention and mental health crisis services by using a calling code on the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The Department of Health Services announced Friday that the $171,701 in funding will help launch the 988 calling code in July of 2022.

DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake explained that the funding will ensure that Wisconsin is ready for the anticipated increase in calls to the hotline, as well as using best practices in these situations.

“A three-digit calling code will open the door for more people to seek the help they need, while sending the message that healing, hope, and help are happening every day,” Timberlake said.

A coalition organized by DHS will use funding from Vibrant Emotional Health, which is the administrator of the lifeline, to create this three-digit calling code. DHS noted that the coalition is also in charge of developing the implementation plan for 988 that will include staff from DHS, county programs, mental health providers and prevention groups.

People needing support should continue to call 800-273-8255 until 988 is activated. DHS added that a draft of the 988 plan should be ready by Aug. 31 and final plans are expected to be complete by Dec. 31.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
A teen was arrested following a fire in Reedsburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Reedsburg teen accused of setting his own house on fire

Latest News

.
MPD: Man flashes handgun in market on Madison’s west side
A New York City caviar bar is offering a fancy take on the traditional American hot dog....
Three more charged in sturgeon caviar investigation
Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
Green Co. teen accused of killing newborn daughter pleads not guilty
Beloit, Janesville declare snow, winter weather emergencies