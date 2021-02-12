DHS receives grant to plan system for direct access to mental health resources

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $171,000 grant will help Wisconsin officials make a plan for how to give residents direct access to trained counselors, suicide prevention and mental health crisis services by using a calling code on the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The Department of Health Services announced Friday that the $171,701 in funding will help launch the 988 calling code in July of 2022.

DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake explained that the funding will ensure that Wisconsin is ready for the anticipated increase in calls to the hotline, as well as using best practices in these situations.

“A three-digit calling code will open the door for more people to seek the help they need, while sending the message that healing, hope, and help are happening every day,” Timberlake said.

A coalition organized by DHS will use funding from Vibrant Emotional Health, which is the administrator of the lifeline, to create this three-digit calling code. DHS noted that the coalition is also in charge of developing the implementation plan for 988 that will include staff from DHS, county programs, mental health providers and prevention groups.

People needing support should continue to call 800-273-8255 until 988 is activated. DHS added that a draft of the 988 plan should be ready by Aug. 31 and final plans are expected to be complete by Dec. 31.

