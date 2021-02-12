Advertisement

Driver in stolen car crashes after racing an SUV near downtown Madison

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after white Kia Forte that was seen pushing triple-digit speeds while racing near downtown collided with another vehicle on the near east side of town.

According to the police incident report, the stolen car was racing an SUV down E. Washington St. shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday and had been going around 100 mph, a witness told investigators.

The Forte ended up colliding with a vehicle driven by a 67-year-old man near the N. Fourth St. intersection, police stated. He was not injured in the crash.

After the wreck, the driver of the Forte jumped into the SUV and they quickly fled the scene.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

