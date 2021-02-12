Eastbound lanes of I-90 near Portage closed after semi crash

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes on I-90 heading east near Portage are closed after a semi-crash Friday morning.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, due to slippery road conditions, the semi hit another semi truck on the interstate at mile marker 103 around 3:30 a.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation shared that drivers should take EXIT 92 to US 12 SB to WIS 33, then take WIS 33 EB back onto I-94.

Officials expect traffic to be impacted for several hours as crews respond to the crash.

