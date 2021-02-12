Evers’ plan lets some cities collect sales tax, increases county cap

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new proposal from Gov. Tony Evers would double the maximum amount counties can impose in sales taxes and let larger cities enact their own sales tax on top of that.

The plan is expected to be part of the governor’s biennial budget when it is unveiled on Tuesday.

“From the unexpected costs of the COVID-19 pandemic to the years of neglect and underfunding from the state, communities across Wisconsin have been under immense budgetary pressure, and they’ve been doing more with less for far too long,” said Gov. Evers.

Under his proposal, counties could impose up to a one percent sales tax on top of the five percent state sales tax. Right now, they are only allowed to collect a half-percent sales tax.

Additionally, any municipality with a population over 30,000 would be allowed to impose its own half-cent sales tax. That means residents in cities over that population floor, such as Madison, Beloit, and Janesville, could see their respective sales taxes climb as high as 6.5 percent.

“The state should be setting the floor, not the ceiling, for local partners, and Wisconsin taxpayers should have a say in whether they want their communities to have more resources so their local government can keep providing critical services—that’s pretty simple stuff,” Evers continued.

Both sales tax increases would have to be approved by referenda of their residents. The Evers administration argued the increase would allow the local governments to make critical investments in local roads, direct services, maintenance, and other services.

“Our proposal puts the question back in the hands of the folks best positioned to make decisions for their community—local leaders and the people who live there,” Evers added.

According to the Dept. of Revenue, only four counties, Manitowoc, Racine, Waukesha, and Winnebago, don’t impose their own local sales tax. The rest of the counties take advantage of the entire half-point allowance, most having done so for decades.

The Evers administration pointed out that even with the combined maximum local and state sales taxes, Wisconsin’s tax rate would be lower than several nearby states, particularly Indiana (7%), Minnesota (6.875%), and Illinois (6.25%). Iowa and Michigan currently impose a six percent tax.

Full list of cities with 30,000 residents as of 2010 (new proposal would use 2020 figures):

Milwaukee

Madison

Green Bay

Kenosha

Racine

Appleton

Waukesha

Oshkosh

Eau Claire

Janesville

West Allis

La Crosse

Sheboygan

Wauwatosa

Fond du Lac

New Berlin

Wausau

Brookfield

Beloit

Greenfield

Menomonee Falls

Franklin

Oak Creek

Manitowoc

West Bend

