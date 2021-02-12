Advertisement

Exchanging salt for sand in cold temperatures

By Elise Romas
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - When it as cold as it as in Wisconsin the past week, salt doesn’t activate to melt the snow and ice, so crews switch over to sand.

The city of Madison has 14 main sand sites, most of them are located at parks.

While it’s not ideal, the texture of the sand does provide some traction on the ground when it’s frozen.

Sand is free in Madison. All you need to do it grab a bucket and a shovel, find your nearest site online and take what you need.

One Madison resident spoke with NBC15 as he was loading up to help his neighbors.

“I’ve done it three times,” Todd Femrite said. “Today I’m just grabbing one bucket, usually I grab two, it lasts a little while, I’ve got a lot of sidewalks to cover.”

Friday morning, Dane County Public Safety Communications told NBC15 they received around 100 calls for weather-related crashes.

“There have been some injuries but nothing super serious,” Public Information Officer Paul Logan said. “Good news, most of them are just people bumping into each other, most people walking away from those crashes.”

