Advertisement

Former Badger J.J. Watt released by the Texans

By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Tex. (WMTV) - Wisconsin-native and former Badger star J.J. Watt has been released by the Houston Texans.

In a video released on his Twitter account and wearing a UW sweatshirt, the superstar NFL defensive end explained he asked the McNair family, who owns the Texans, for his release and they granted it.

In the video, he thanked the Texans fanbase for their support, saying he had never been to Texas be for he was drafted by the only NFL team he has ever known, but now,

“I can’t imagine my life without Texas in it. The way you guys treated me – besides draft night; you guys booed me on draft night – every day after that you treated me like family and I truly feel like you are my family,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Quantrell D. Schwartzlow
17-year-old escapes after being taken into custody in Rock County

Latest News

Brewers release full 2021 regular season schedule
Wisconsin guard D'Mitrik Trice (0) shoots over Nebraska guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson during the...
No. 21 Wisconsin beats Huskers 61-48 despite cold shooting
Report: Bears hire former Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine
Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate their Super Bowl victory with a boat parade. (Source: Bay News 9...
Buccaneers celebrate Super Bowl win with boat parade