Former Badger J.J. Watt released by the Texans

HOUSTON, Tex. (WMTV) - Wisconsin-native and former Badger star J.J. Watt has been released by the Houston Texans.

In a video released on his Twitter account and wearing a UW sweatshirt, the superstar NFL defensive end explained he asked the McNair family, who owns the Texans, for his release and they granted it.

In the video, he thanked the Texans fanbase for their support, saying he had never been to Texas be for he was drafted by the only NFL team he has ever known, but now,

“I can’t imagine my life without Texas in it. The way you guys treated me – besides draft night; you guys booed me on draft night – every day after that you treated me like family and I truly feel like you are my family,” he said.

Houston, I wanted you to hear this directly from me... pic.twitter.com/YqT3P6Lb6l — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 12, 2021

