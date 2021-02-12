GOP-backed candidate for schools chief says she’s a Democrat

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A candidate for Wisconsin state superintendent who is backed by Republicans and received a $15,000 donation from a national conservative mega-donor says she’s a Democrat and voted for Joe Biden.

The only candidate in the race this year who has received public backing from Republicans is Deborah Kerr, the former superintendent at Brown Deer schools. But Kerr says she is a “pragmatic Democrat.”

The race for secretary of the Department of Public Instruction is officially nonpartisan, but it often takes on a partisan tone based on endorsements and contributions candidates receive.

Tuesday’s primary will narrow the field from seven to two candidates who will face off on April 6.

