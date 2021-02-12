Advertisement

Green Co. teen accused of killing newborn daughter pleads not guilty

A status hearing was set for March 4.
Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson(Green Co. Court via YouTube)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Co. teen accused of killing his newborn daughter and leaving her in a fallen tree returned to court Friday where he pleaded not guilty to two charges, including first-degree attempted homicide.

Following his plea, Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson was bound over for trial on the homicide charge as well as a single count of hiding the corpse of a child. He is due to return to court on March 4 for a status hearing.

While Kruckenberg-Anderson is being tried as an adult, Judge Thomas Vale approved the 16-year-old’s request to remain in a juvenile facility. Currently, he is being held at the Rock Co. juvenile facility.

In January, his bail was set at $1 million.

Prosecutors allege Kruckenberg-Anderson initially told them he had left his newborn daughter to die in a snow-filled tree before later admitting to shooting her twice.

The baby, who was named Harper, had been born in a bathtub just hours before her death. The criminal complaint stated after interviewing Kruckenberg-Anderson, her body was discovered with two bullet wounds to the head.

An autopsy determined she was still alive when she was shot.

