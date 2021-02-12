Hotel shooting: Armed woman wounded by police facing charges

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — Law enforcement officials investigating a police shooting that wounded an armed woman at a Rib Mountain hotel last month say the suspect has been arrested.

The Wausau Police Department said in a release Thursday the Jan. 14 incident started after a 35-year-old woman showed a firearm when she was asked by hotel management to leave for overstaying her welcome.

She eventually encountered three officers from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office in the hallway.

The suspect allegedly pointed her gun at the officers, who fired multiple times.

The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She’s facing preliminary charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and criminal trespassing.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.