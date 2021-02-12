Advertisement

Hotel shooting: Armed woman wounded by police facing charges

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — Law enforcement officials investigating a police shooting that wounded an armed woman at a Rib Mountain hotel last month say the suspect has been arrested.

The Wausau Police Department said in a release Thursday the Jan. 14 incident started after a 35-year-old woman showed a firearm when she was asked by hotel management to leave for overstaying her welcome.

She eventually encountered three officers from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office in the hallway.

The suspect allegedly pointed her gun at the officers, who fired multiple times.

The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She’s facing preliminary charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and criminal trespassing.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled Friday.

Auto repossession applications at the lowest they've been in 5 years in Wisconsin, according to...
Wisconsin “strict protections” for consumers experiencing auto repossession
DHS adds demographics, percent of Wisconsinites vaccinated to COVID-19 dashboard
US District judge rules South Dakota voter approved measure banning out of state political...
Candidates, groups spent record $54m on legislative races