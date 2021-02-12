How to stick with your New Year’s Resolutions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The conclusion of the second week in February marks a critical time for many of the New Year’s Resolutions made at the start of 2021, but there are some ways to keep building on the good habits that started back in January.

According to Forbes, 80% of the resolutions started at the top of the year have faded by Valentine’s Day. And polling from ComRes Globel found that over 70% of New Year’s Resolutions focus on creating a better diet, exercising more and overall physical health, all of which are important healthy habits that are abandoned by most after a month and a half.

One of the trainers at QuickHIT Fitness Lab in Madison sees plenty of people neglect the good habits started in January. Trainer Nick Peters suggests a few things to help push through February.

A few mental things to remember: Make your goals more manageable. If you want to eat healthier, work on eating a vegetable every day, instead of trying to cut out all junk food in the first month. Keep a journal of your progress, so you can look back and see the progress you have made.

It also helps to have competition and accountability, so sticking to a new meal plan or workout with a significant other, family member or friend will help you stick to your resolution.

Nick Peters, a personal trainer at QuickHIT Fitness Lab, says that getting healthier does not need to be a radical diet or hours at the gym. The big important thing is consistency, which will lead to results over time.

“You want to make sure your goals are manageable, so you can keep hitting them,” said Peters. “Then you can get that rewarding feeling that will keep you coming back as you continue to set new goals.”

