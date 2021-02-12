Mathematician: All the COVID-19 in the world wouldn’t fill a Coke can

BATH, U.K. (WMTV) - Its effects span the globe. More than 100,000,000 people have been infected. Hundreds of thousands more test positive every day. Yet, all of the coronavirus in the world would fit in a single soda can.

That’s according to calculations by a British mathematician. The University of Bath’s Christian Yates acknowledges he used a bit of “back-of-the-envelope estimations” to come up with his solution.

Yates explained in an article for The Conversation that he based his calculations on the number of people who are being infected each day and the how many particles each individual may carry through the course of the illness.

He cited the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluations estimate that three million people are likely infected each day – a figure that is several multiple more than those who test positive. He added that the viral load for most people tend to increase for six days, before peaking and starting to decline over the next several days.

Finally, he took an unpublished study that figured the number of virus particles in an infected person peaked between a billion and a hundred billion and split the difference (geometrically speaking). For his calculations, Yates put the peak at ten billion.

Compiling those numbers, Yates figures there are roughly two hundred quadrillion virus particles – that’s a two followed by 17 zeroes – on Earth at any given time. He notes that is similar to the number of grains of sand on every beach in the world.

However, the virus is much, much smaller than a grain of sand. Yates puts it at 1,000 times thinner than a human hair, or 100 nanometers. Calculating the volume of each virus, the number of them, and figuring out the best way to pack spherical objects, Yates determined that the virus would only take up about 160 ml, or about 5.4 fluid ounces, or as he puts it “all the SARS-CoV-2 still wouldn’t fill a Coke can.”

“It’s astonishing to think that all the trouble, the disruption, the hardship and the loss of life that has resulted over the last year could constitute just a few mouthfuls of what would undoubtedly be the worst beverage in history,” he concluded.

