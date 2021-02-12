Middleton PD investigate stolen plow, fleet truck later found abandoned

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton Police Department is investigating Thursday after a fleet truck with a plow was stolen and later found abandoned.

The truck was stolen at 2:25 a.m. on Jan. 23 from Boley Tree Service at 2305 Parview Road, according to a news release.

Nearby surveillance video shows that the suspect, or suspects, removed the plow immediately. Detective Lieutenant Darrin Zimmerman says the white F350 Super crew truck was seen driving without the plow shortly after it was stolen.

The truck was later found abandoned on Jan. 27 in Madison. The plow is described as a BOSS stainless steel v-plow, and is still missing.

Zimmerman also noted that a maroon or brown, four-door SUV may also have been involved in the incident.

Middleton PD continued, saying investigators believe the suspects knew how to operate a plow, since it and the control for the plow was removed.

Anyone with information on this incident should call the Middleton Police at 608-824-7300, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or on the web at P3TIPS.COM. Middleton PD added that tipsters can receive up to $1,000 in a cash reward for tips that lead to an arrest.

