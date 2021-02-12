More than 885,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses given to Wisconsinites

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 885,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Wisconsinites, as of Friday.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard indicates that 122,531 doses of the shot have been given out this week of the 885,526 total doses.

While this week is not yet complete, it falls nearly 100,000 doses short of the shots able to be given out from the previous week.

About 11.5% of the total population in the state, or 669,936 people, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 4% of residents, or 213,571, have completed their vaccination series and are fully vaccinated against the virus.

The number of residents who are 65 years old and older who have received at least one dose are nearing 36% of the total population in that age range. Ages 35-64 are all nearing the 10% mark for having received at least one shot.

The new dashboard data added in Thursday also accounts for the percentage of vaccines administered by ethnicity. So far, 11.2% of those who identify as non-Hispanic have been given at least one dose, compared to 3% of those who are Hispanic.

Counties with the most residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine are Iron County with 18.6% of their residents vaccinated, as well as Lafayatte County with 18% of residents immunized.

Fewer than 10 counties remain in “very high” disease activity

DHS’ dashboard also indicates that fewer than 10 counties remain in the very high COVID-19 disease activity level, while the rest identify as the less severe category “high.” In southwest Wisconsin, the only county left in the very high category is Green and La Crosse Counties.

The number of new positive cases was below the 1,000-mark again on Friday, with 938 cases confirmed. So far, five out of the six days this week have all reported fewer than 1,000 cases. The seven-day rolling average has also continued to decline as a result, dipping to 832.

Health officials noted that 55 patients were hospitalized for the virus, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 489. One hundred and twenty-seven of those patients are in the ICU.

DHS also reports that 11 people have died Friday due to the coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.