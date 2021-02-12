Advertisement

MPD: Man flashes handgun in market on Madison's west side

.
.(WMTV)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating after a man allegedly flashed a handgun during an argument inside a market on the city’s west side.

Police responded to Kelly’s Market at 33 Junction Court a little after 7 p.m Thursday. A store employee told police a man—described as 6 feet tall, in his early 20′s with a skinny build—was arguing with another person in the store.

When the man was asked to leave, he said “I got a strap,” according to an incident report. He then allegedly lifted his shirt and flashed a handgun in a holster. Police say the man made verbal threats as he escaped on foot.

At the time, the man was said to be wearing a gray or black jacket with Air Force One shoes. Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

