MTI challenges Madison schools comeback plan in open letter

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Teachers, Inc., the union representing Madison teachers, claims it can’t get the answers it needs to feel comfortable returning to the classroom when in-person instruction for some students begins next month.

In its first public statement since the district announced younger students would head back to class next month, the union released an open letter Friday that included a series of questions to Madison Metropolitan School District leadership. MTI states in the letter that district officials have repeatedly refused to answer the questions to union representatives’ satisfaction.

The union states in the letter that nearly universal virtual instruction has been traumatic for students, families, and staff. However, it warns that if all of its questions (including ones it withheld from the letter) are not answered “publicly and satisfactorily” then union officials won’t support its members heading back to class.

The letter acknowledged the union had a seat at the table during the decision to return to class and went so far as to compliment new superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins for working “to repair deeply harmed relationships between the district administration and our Union.” It went on to compliment district officials for opting for virtual instruction.

The questions for MMSD, though, included allegations they are not following a reopening plan that based one of the factors for reopening on the 14-day average for new cases and that they may have buckled to Republican efforts to encourage districts to reopen, asking “are MMSD’s actions being dictated by financial concerns rather than scientific ones?”

Coincidentally, around the same time MTI released its statement, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its new guidance for returning students to in-person instruction.

In a tweet about the revised roadmap, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, stated, “Science shows us K-12 schools that have implemented strict #COVID19 mitigation strategies have been able to safely open for in-person instruction & remain open.”

Science shows us K-12 schools that have implemented strict #COVID19 mitigation strategies have been able to safely open for in-person instruction & remain open. Today, @CDCgov released a roadmap on how to do this safely: https://t.co/j7xzymsOfX — Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) February 12, 2021

A pair of questions looked to whether the district planned to re-prioritize the vaccination plan to give elementary teachers an opportunity to get vaccinated earlier, because the reopening plan, so far, starts with Kindergartners and encompasses only 4K through second grade. The union also asks if teachers will be allowed to move to the front of the line when eligibility expands to include them, as well as other sectors.

The union also asks for a step by step outline of the safety measures the district has enacted for the return as well as what kind of support the district plans to provide for students, families, and staff to recover from the trauma of past year.

While the union reiterated its position in the decision-making process, insofar as the return to the classroom, it urged the district to be transparent and equitable during the re-entry process.

NBC15 has reached out to MMSD about the letter and are awaiting a response.

